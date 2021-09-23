Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $205.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,595. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

