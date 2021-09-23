Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 1,695,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

