Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $350.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.66 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.