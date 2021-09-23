Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $36.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR opened at $32.46 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

