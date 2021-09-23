Matthew Neagle Sells 1,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 164.8% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 195,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

