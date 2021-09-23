McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $106,505,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $243.13 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

