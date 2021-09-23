McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

