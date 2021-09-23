McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 25,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,025. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.