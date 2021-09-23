McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 996,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.