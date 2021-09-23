McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

