McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $20.70 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after buying an additional 314,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,079. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

