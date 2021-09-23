McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.31. 319,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.05 and a 200 day moving average of $368.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

