McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $139.18. 68,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,307. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

