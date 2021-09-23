McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,695,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $173.06. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,347. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

