Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Coverage Initiated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE MDNA opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.02.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

