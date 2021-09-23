Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.79. 137,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.