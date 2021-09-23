Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.22. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

