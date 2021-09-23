Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 558.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

