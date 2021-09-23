Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

