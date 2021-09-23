Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,093 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

