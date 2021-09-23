Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

