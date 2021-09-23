Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $109.19 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.