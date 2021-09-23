Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

