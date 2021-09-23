Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,834 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

