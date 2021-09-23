Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $76,502,000.

DFUS opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.