Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $20.93 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.