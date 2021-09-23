Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $344.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average of $332.75. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $972.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $931,841,875. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

