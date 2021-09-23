Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.