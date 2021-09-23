Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

