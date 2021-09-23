Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

