MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $1.20 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,972,752,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,802,630,190 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

