MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,706 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of MetLife worth $155,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 559,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 78.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

