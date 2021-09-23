Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,542.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.03 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,358.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

