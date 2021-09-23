Mick Hollison Sells 110,126 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

