Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of MAA traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

