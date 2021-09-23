Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 170,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,220,000 after purchasing an additional 164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

