MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $31.44 million and $114,620.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00408508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00993528 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,776,938 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

