MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

