Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117,714.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $117,714.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $51.71 or 0.00115360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00113103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00165915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,802.34 or 0.99951998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.45 or 0.06999516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.05 or 0.00801024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 464,120 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

