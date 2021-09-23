Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Moderna by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA traded up $15.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $455.94. 271,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,543,759. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

