Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.89% of Molina Healthcare worth $132,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH opened at $277.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

