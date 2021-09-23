Molina Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.65. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

