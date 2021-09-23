Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $277.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.