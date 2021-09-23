Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $106.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $120.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,713,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

