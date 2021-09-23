Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $106.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.
Shares of TRI opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $120.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,713,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
