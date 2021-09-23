Morgan Stanley Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.04.

NYSE:LVS opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

