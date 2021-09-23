Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $343.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

