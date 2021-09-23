Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. SEMrush makes up 0.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

