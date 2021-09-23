Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,396 shares during the quarter. Myomo accounts for approximately 3.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Myomo worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. Myomo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

