Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,785 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $9,434,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,942. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

