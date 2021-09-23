Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1,291.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 7,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

